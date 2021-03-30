Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Intuit makes up about 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

INTU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,671. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.20 and a 200 day moving average of $362.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

