Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.65. 515,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,320,863. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

