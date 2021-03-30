Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Conagra Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. 116,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

