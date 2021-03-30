Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,840. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

