Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after acquiring an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. 114,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

