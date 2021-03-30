Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.83. 45,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

