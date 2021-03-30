Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 44,976 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,572,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 1,229,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

