Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.02. 817,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.68. The firm has a market cap of $825.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

