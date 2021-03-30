Outfitter Financial LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 244.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $204,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

