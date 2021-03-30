Outfitter Financial LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,835.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

