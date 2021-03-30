Outfitter Financial LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $7,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 152,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,733. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

