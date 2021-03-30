Outfitter Financial LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair plc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

