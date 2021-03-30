Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.75

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

