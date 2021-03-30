PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PACCAR worth $79,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

