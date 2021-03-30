Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 7,864 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 1,061,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

