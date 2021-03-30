Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

