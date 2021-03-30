PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $37.91

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $38.89. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 3,503 shares trading hands.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

