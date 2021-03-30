PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,158 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.46% of PagSeguro Digital worth $85,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after purchasing an additional 380,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of PAGS opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.