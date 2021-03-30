PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.21% of PagSeguro Digital worth $226,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $22,752,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE PAGS opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

