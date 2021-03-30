Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Raised by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $318.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.