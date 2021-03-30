PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $614.03 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $18.34 or 0.00031175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00262661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.16 or 0.00921567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010459 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 143,866,363 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

