Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANDY. Danske lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

