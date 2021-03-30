Pantos Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $4.40 million and $526.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00058786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00266586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.85 or 0.00941484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00077785 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

