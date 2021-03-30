Parachute (PAR) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $13.27 million and $297,100.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,435,973 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

