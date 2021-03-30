ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $169,239.82 and approximately $32,295.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00332751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.