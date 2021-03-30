Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARXF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.