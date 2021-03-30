Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.14

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.14 and traded as high as C$22.85. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.64, with a volume of 607,308 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,691,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. Insiders sold 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,502 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

