PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002463 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $159.54 million and $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070695 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

