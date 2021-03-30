Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $66,526.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,785,571 coins and its circulating supply is 9,747,834 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

