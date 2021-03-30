PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.60. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,350 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.17.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

