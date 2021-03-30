Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.20. The company had a trading volume of 653,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,133. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.39. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

