Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $948.74 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $948.74 million and $62.78 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,927,446 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

