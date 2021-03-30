PayBX Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,082% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.