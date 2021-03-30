Paychex (PAYX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAYX stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $101.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

