PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 5.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,264. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $275.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.