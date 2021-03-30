PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $238.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $279.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

