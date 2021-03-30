PayPie Price Up 44.5% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. PayPie has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $234.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,921.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

