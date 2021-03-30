PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $592.36

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.36 ($7.74) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.83), with a volume of 202,487 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £411.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 592.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

