PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.00

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 54086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

