PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and $452,976.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,438.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,292,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,191,387 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.