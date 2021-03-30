Peerplays (PPY) Price Tops $0.88

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $109,235.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

