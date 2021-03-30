PegNet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,185.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $849,542.34 and approximately $4,185.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 72.3% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.05 or 0.00909715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030084 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

