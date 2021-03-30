Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. 136,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,349 shares of company stock worth $50,357,740 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

