Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises about 2.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.10% of YETI worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,249,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in YETI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 12,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

