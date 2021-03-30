Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 196,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

