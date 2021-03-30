Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 90,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 159,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $336.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.