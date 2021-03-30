Peloton Wealth Strategists Invests $1.39 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 331,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. 237,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,452. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

