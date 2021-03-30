Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,097. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $634.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

