Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,480 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Twilio were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Twilio by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $11,560,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $320.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,125. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

