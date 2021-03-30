Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.